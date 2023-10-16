Google Will Bring Lossless Audio Support To Pixel 8 Series With Future Update

Google recently launched Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro with exceptional specs and a delicate design. The duo is currently available in the international market. No doubt, both handsets are the true Android rivals of the iPhones. According to the latest reports, Google will bring lossless USB support to the highly anticipated Pixel 8 series in the future. For all those unaware, Google first introduced lossless USB audio with Android 14 beta 2 . The feature provides audiophile-level experiences over compatible USB-wired headsets. The company will bring this feature to the Google Pixel 8 series with an upcoming update. You will be able to listen to uncompressed music the way it was originally created, when accessible.

“Basically what it (lossless USB audio) does is ensure bit perfect audio, so audio bypasses the audio mixer, any processing effects, etc. We’ve added OS support – so the next step is for support from device makers and app developers.”

Google recently confirmed that lossless USB audio will make its way to the Pixel 8 series and phones from other OEMs quite soon. Google’s VP of Engineering, Dave Burke replied to a question during a Reddit AMA:

According to Burke, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are tipped to gain a lossless mode with future software implementations. However, reports claim that app developers will need to adopt the new API for lossless audio before that happens in order to take advantage of the feature. Once they do that, users will be able to send audio directly over USB without mixing, volume adjustment, or processing effects.

The company has not announced a release date for the upcoming updates yet. However, when the feature comes for the Pixel 8 series and other Android 14 phones, users will be able to connect wired headphones to the devices and listen to lossless audio. They first need to access audio files or subscribe to lossless music streaming services like TIDAL, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. According to some reports, Spotify is also expected to launch a new lossless streaming tier called Spotify HiFi. We still don’t have information regarding the exact date of its availability yet. Spotify HiFi will enable Spotify Premium subscribers to upgrade their membership to a pricier plan. It will allow them to listen to much higher-quality, lossless audio streams over Spotify Connect.

Google Pixel 8 Specs

The phone comes with the new Actua display, a 6.2-inch panel. It is 42% brighter than the Pixel 7. It is powered by the fully updated Tensor G3 chipset. Moreover, it boasts a new 50MP camera and promises to be one of the more exciting Google Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Specs

The Pro model is packed with fancy camera features including Night Sight Video, and AI-powered Video Boost processing. It also comes with enhanced accessibility features, next-gen security, a big battery, and lots of RAM. In addition, up to 1TB of storage makes this 6.7-inch phone a powerhouse in your pocket.