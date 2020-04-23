Google Will Do this For Its Advertisers in Future

Google is now going to ask all its advertisers to verify their identity and countries of origin. The new law extends a regulation traditionally reserved for campaign advertising, and it comes as online sites seek to counter fraud and misleading knowledge about the novel pandemic coronavirus. Next summer, consumers can start receiving announcements in their ads, beginning in businesses in the US and then spreading across the globe.

This move will make it easy for users to understand who the advertiser is behind Google’s advertisements they see and help them make more sensible choices by using Google’s content controls. This would also help to promote the digital advertisement ecosystem’s wellbeing by identifying bad actors and restricting their attempts at misrepresentation.

Google also allows other organizations to show that they have technical certifications. Yet, until now, advertisers have not been expected to prove their identity on a wide scale. As reported last year by The Wall Street Journal, the company has been troubled with false business listings on Google Maps amid attempts to validate companies using methods such as postcard mailing.

Google gives preference to advertisers who offer goods and services, promote information, or support highly regulated sectors such as gambling and health care.