Google Will Soon Delete Inactive Accounts Due To Security Risks

The fact is that inactive accounts can potentially pose security risks. If a user’s account is inactive and left unattended for a long duration of time, it may become vulnerable to unauthorized access, phishing attempts, or other security breaches. That’s why Google has decided to purge all inactive accounts. So, back it up if you have Google inactive accounts which are two years old. The all-new policy will begin at the end of the year, due to security concerns. The company claims that these accounts are more at risk of being compromised and used for cybercrime.

Are Google inactive accounts a Security Threat???

The updated policy will be for personal accounts “across our products”. Let me tell you that the accounts for organizations such as schools and businesses will not be affected by the policy change. Any content linked with these inactive accounts is also at risk of being deleted, such as the content on YouTube, Google Photos, Drive, Calendar, and more.

Google VP for product management Ruth Kricheli said:

“older accounts are more likely to rely on using old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised and are far less likely to have two-factor authentication measures in place.”

Google claims left accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up. That’s why they are more often vulnerable. So, when an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to spam. Google is tipped to implement a “phased approach” in deleting accounts. It will start from those that were created and never used again.

You don’t need to worry at all if you have signed into your Google account or any of our services recently. Your Google account will be considered active and will not be deleted. In addition to that, The search giant rolled out passkeys for users earlier this month for users to sign in as a more secured way.

Also Read: MedAngle Becomes First Pakistani Startup Named in Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech List – PhoneWorld