Google Will Soon Let Users opt-out of ad tracking on Android

In its latest iOS 14.5, Apple has made a significant change by requiring app developers to explicitly ask for the app’s permission to track the user’s information for personalized ads. Apple was more concerned to provide its customers more privacy and transparency when it comes to data collection. Now following Apple, Google has confirmed that it will soon let Android users to opt-out of ad tracking.

Starting with Android 12, developers will no longer have access to the user’s Advertising ID and if requested, it will return a string of zeroes.

Currently, Android phones have the option to “Opt out of Ads Personalization”. You can found this option in Settings > Google > Ads. However, with the new Android 12 change, Google will offer an alternative method for analytics and fraud prevention.

Starting in late 2021, when a user opts out of interest-based advertising or ads personalization, the advertising identifier will not be available. You will receive a string of zeros in place of the identifier. Google said.

According to Google’s support page, the change will begin in late 2021 on devices running Android 12. In early 2022, all devices that support Google Play Services will get this update.

