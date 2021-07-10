All those phones running the Android Jelly Bean will no longer be able to get the Play services updates. Google has announced that it will soon stop updating Play Services for phones running Android Jelly Bean – this covers all three versions, 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3. These phones will receive one last update with version 21.30.99, which is scheduled for release at the end of August.

Google will Stop updating Play Services for Devices Running Android Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean was first announced in 2012. It brought major improvements such a Project Butter, which made the UI run smoothly. Other major additions include Google Now, the now-deprecated Android Beam, expandable notifications and the ability to mute notifications from individual apps, along with a number of audio improvements.

Android 4.2 came later that year, 4.3 arrived in 2013, both kept the Jelly Bean name. All three versions of JB account for less than 1% of active Android devices. Google also thinks that there will not be any phone running JB now. Anyhow, it will still end support for these Android versions to lighten the load of its development team.

Moreover, app developers are also encouraged to drop support for Jelly Bean. Anyhow, JB phones will still be able to install older versions of the app, but they will not see newer versions.

For more details, check out the Android Developers Blog.



