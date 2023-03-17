Google Workspace AI can Communicate with User

Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the world. Even all the latest tech are now equipped with AI and Google workspace has also become a part of it. Can you imagine write a meeting minutes in Google Docs and the doc is communicating with you? Yes, this is possible now since Google is incorporating AI as a collaborative partner that will always be available to help you when you are writing in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, as well as Google Meet and Chat. This announcement regarding Google workspace AI was made in an official blog published on March 14 by Johanna Voolich Wright, vice president of product for Google Workspace.

Advertisement

These AI tools are designed in such a way to help with brainstorming, proofreading, writing and rewriting in Google Docs. When telling about it, Wright said, ” Slides will create auto-generated audio, images and video; Sheets will autogenerate formulas; Meet will take notes; and AI will enable workflows for getting things done in Chat”.

Google came up with an example to make us understand how it actually works. As per the example, Google can ask users to help them write a job listing and guess what it will autogenerate a job description with responsibilities and necessary qualifications. Other than this, users can write down notes in Gmail and use formalize option to polish their writing.

Advertisement

The company issued a statement revealing:

“We are grounded in the reality that we need to learn from the real world while we maintain safety and trust. The only way to improve a product like this, where the user experience is so much different than anything anyone has seen before, is to have people like you using the product and doing exactly what you all are doing,”

Also Read: Google Discontinues it AR Glasses for Second Time in a Decade