Google Your Ramadan Friend: Helping you to have more meaningful time for you and your family in this holy month

Ramadan is always the most important moment to strengthen the relationship and become a better person. Typical Ramadan activities such as fasting, sehri, iftar to Eid celebrations are moments that fill this holy month. With many features across various products, Google is here to help Pakistan to focus on their Ramadan, stay connected and have meaningful time with their families wherever they are.

Your Fasting Friend

Changing routines is a challenge in itself. This year, not only fasting for a whole month, but also having to keep active in the midst of the new normal. Start with searching for the words “Ramadan” or “Ramadan 2022” in Google Search, information from the start date of fasting, greetings, to prayer times and various other information to help plan activities in the month of Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr are in one place.

With Business Hours on Google Maps, business owners could also keep their business information on Google accurate and up to date, especially with Imsak and Iftar timings.

Your Iftar Friend

After a day of fasting, breaking the fast is something you look forward to and want to spend with your family or closest relatives. The joy of breaking fast together can continue to be felt from home or wherever you are. For example, making cooking an activity to fill your time together and various recipes from all over the world are available on Google Search. If anything, you can always look for “delivery restaurants near me” on Google Search and Maps.

When its Iftar time, Qibla Finder will help to locate fixed direction towards the Ka’bah in the Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Your Ramadan Gathering Friend

To help more Pakistan families to find more activities to do while waiting for Iftar, Google Arts & Culture released Art Coloring Book — Ramadan and Eid Edition that enables everyone to learn and color their favorite artwork directly on the site or application.

Google Play also provided various recommended applications, entertaining games, and special promos on Editor’s Choice tab to accompany Pakistan in this holy month. Be sure to check out Google Play Points to received up to 5x points during special points events that you can redeem to any application of your choice.

Your Eid Friend

What is special about the moment before Eid is preparing to present your best self from what to wear to what to bring on the day of Eid – just point the lens or scan with Google Lens via the ‘Shopping’ feature.

Eid al-Fitr is a moment where all family and relatives gather and stay in touch. With various Google Duo features such as special filters for Ramadan, Group Calls, Video Messages, Data Saving Mode, and Duo on Web – it is hoped that it can help strengthen ties of friendship, launch Eid moments from home and stay in accordance with health protocols.

The latest information about Google products to maximize the function of technology and the Internet will continue to be carried out to support users in Pakistan to get the most out their daily lives. To find out more tips and the latest developments from Google products that can be used during Ramadan, follow Google Pakistan on media social.