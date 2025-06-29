Google’s Gmail is about to change. The company is adding more AI features to the world’s most popular email service. This means that Google’s cloud-based AI will look at your emails. It will help you write replies and locate information more quickly. It can also read your private and sensitive messages. Google’s AI upgrades raise new privacy concerns for Gmail users.

Many experts have already warned Gmail users about this. The problem is simple. More AI means less privacy. Gmail is also trying to bring better encryption. But AI and encryption don’t always work well together. One keeps your data safe. The other needs to read your data to be useful.

The same privacy concerns are showing up on Android phones too. This week, Android users got a confusing email from Google. It said that Gemini, Google’s AI, will soon help with apps like Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp. And it will do this even if Gemini Activity is turned off.

Many people understood this to mean that Google’s AI will read their texts anyway. News sites like Gizmodo pointed this out. People were worried. Google then explained that the email was unclear. Google says Gemini will help you send texts, make calls, and set timers. But if you turn off Gemini Activity, Google won’t use these chats to train its AI models.

This is a good change. Before, you had to keep Gemini Activity on if you wanted to use AI in messaging apps. That meant your chats were saved and used to improve the AI. Now, you have more control. But there’s a catch — Google still saves your interactions for 72 hours, even if Activity is off.

Privacy experts are still worried. A report from Android Headlines warns that from July 7, 2025, Gemini will get deeper access to apps like Phone and Messages. This means more convenience, but also more privacy risks. People are concerned about their call logs, texts, and private WhatsApp chats being read by an AI, even for a short time.

This is not just about phones. The same thing is happening with Gmail and even WhatsApp. WhatsApp is adding AI summaries for your chats. So if you don’t want to read the whole family group chat, AI will do it for you. But that means AI is reading it first.

Many people do not fully understand how their data is being used. This is especially true for students and kids. TechRadar says Google is bringing Gemini into schools too. It will help with lesson plans and give feedback. But it also means more data about students could be read and stored by AI.

A new report by Incogni shows that most people have no idea how much data they share with AI tools every day. Big companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple are putting AI into everything — phones, emails, and even classrooms. The report warns that the risks of data leaks and misuse are growing faster than privacy laws can keep up.

These AI tools can make life easier. They can save time. But there is always a trade-off. Users must know how their data is handled. They should be able to choose. Google gave some good clarity with Gemini on Android. But Gmail users still need the same clear choices.

Before you click ‘yes’ to new AI features, think twice. Your private data is valuable. Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back. A little care today can protect your privacy tomorrow.