Google’s Android Auto Update Brings new Diagnostic Tool to Check USB Connections

A former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman demonstrated how the latest Android auto-update works. The recent update introduces a diagnostic tool that checks if your USB cable or port isn’t functioning as expected. If you are not able to connect your phone to your vehicle, the diagnostic tool might be able to figure out if the problem is with the USB connection.

According to Rahman’s photographs, the feature named “USB Startup Diagnostics,” will verify if a USB cable is connected and it will also check the cable’s quality. On a support page, Google said that if you want to connect your phone with your car, you should use a cable that came with your phone or one that is less than three feet long and does not “use USB hubs or cable extensions.”

Google’s Android Auto Update Brings new Diagnostic Tool to Check USB Cables

Having a proper cable, on the other hand, maybe easier said than done. As these days, the USB cables come in such a wide range of quality, it’s difficult to determine that which one is compatible with Android Auto. Furthermore, you shouldn’t always expect that the cable that comes with your phone will work with Android Auto. This is because the majority of the latest phones come with USB-C cables, and not all cars have USB-C connections. Hopefully, this diagnostic tool can help you figure out if you need a new cable.

The tool is available in the Android Auto 7.5.121104 update, according to Rahman, so if you don’t have it yet, check to see whether there’s an update available. If you have the feature, you can find it under Android Auto’s settings > Connection help > USB startup diagnostic. It’s worth mentioning that Google sometimes launches new features in stages, so if you don’t see the diagnostic tool right away, you might just have to wait.

