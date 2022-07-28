Recently, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that there are now more than 3 billion monthly active Android devices worldwide. Pichai claimed that one billion Android phones were activated by users in 2021 alone. In this regard, Mr. Sundar remarked,

I am pleased that Android continues to be the most popular operating system in the world, with more than three billion monthly active devices.

Google’s CEO Confirms the Presence of Over 3 Billion Android users globally

While discussing Google Lens, Mr. Sundar also claimed that more than 8 billion visual searches are conducted using Google Lens each month. He also informed that the company is currently accepting preorders for the Google Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro, adding, “It’s nice to see the good response so far.”

Google’s CEO also discussed a new tool called multi-search that enables users to find what they need using both text and graphics. Pichai stated that later this year, multi-search would be able to assist users in locating local search results. Moreover, he said,

With the new monolingual approach to translation, we have added 24 new languages to Google Translate, spoken by 300 million people. And a new immersive view in Maps uses computer vision, AI and billions of images to create high-fidelity representations of places around the world.

In addition, he also shared some interesting figures regarding YouTube Shorts. According to the figures, Youtube shorts is currently viewed by over 1.5 billion signed-in people each month and over 30 billion times per day.

