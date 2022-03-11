Google’s CTO envisions more sales of tablets than laptops

Android tablets have been around for more than a decade. However, not much has changed since the category’s inception: most applications are still built for tablets, and with phone screen sizes expanding, there’s no compelling incentive to choose a tablet over a smartphone. Rich Miner, Google’s CTO for tablets, believes that this is going to change.

Android 12L is being developed to enable devices with bigger screens, and Rich Miner, one of the platform’s co-founders, has rejoined the project as ” Google’s CTO of Android tablets.”

“If tablets truly are going to become this new gadget for people to be creative and productive, what new applications would take advantage of individuals who may be doing things stylus-enabled out of the gate? What does this mean for the mobility you get with a tablet, which you don’t get from a laptop”?

“I believe that there will come a moment in the not-too-distant future when more tablets are sold yearly than laptops. I don’t think you’ll be able to return once you’ve gone past that stage”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic era, the Android tablet industry has continued to revive, and Google is anticipating even faster growth with its tablet-first app development. Miner is making the pitch for developers to look at their apps and consider taking advantage of the tools Google’s building to improve tablet support or even building apps that approach the market as a tablet-first experience.