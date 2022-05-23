The user adoption of the latest version of Android has always remained swift as it opens a plethora of new features. However, things were, on the contrary, this time around. The Google data shows that users aren’t making a shift over to Android 12 as swiftly as the tech giant anticipated.

Google used to be far more open about disclosing statistics about consumer usage of various Android operating systems, publishing figures on a regular, near-monthly basis until 2019 when it largely abandoned the effort. Why? It’s unclear why the company chose to do so; however, one could speculate that it’s because Android was beginning to appear awful in comparison to Apple’s success.

Google’s Data Indicates a Slow Shift Over to Android 12

iPhone users have always been significantly more responsive to modern operating systems than their competitors, and their results speak for themselves. Even if Android is still performing really well globally, it does not have such a cushion of success.

After considering a number of choices, the company came to a simple conclusion: ‘let’s appear just a tad bit more misleading than we are.’

Google began disclosing data regarding Android devices, including the percentage of those phones with a specified version of the operating system installed. In other words, data no longer stated how much each OS is used. Instead, it merely indicates whether a device is running a specific OS or has received a current update.

The goal was to keep people guessing about how many downloads a certain version received. Even if Android 11 has the biggest market share, presenting it as potentially belonging to a newer OS allows Google to legally manipulate figures.

