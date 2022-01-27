Google’s First Foldable Smartphone will be Named Pixel Notepad

Google’s First Foldable Pixel Phone which is rumored for the last two years didn’t arrive in 2021. That was a huge setback for users who were anxiously waiting for the device. However, the new report suggests that Google is soon going to launch the much anticipated foldable phone. This time we have also got the details regarding the name of the device. As per the leaks and rumors, Google’s foldable phone might be called Pixel Notepad. However, previously it was revealed that the device will be named Pixel Fold which was wrong.

Other than this, we also came to know that the device will launch by the end of the year 2022. As far as the price is concerned, Google has planned to sell its foldable device for a USD 1,400 price tag, which means in Pakistan it will cost around 280,000 to 300,000. Surprisingly, this price tag is even more than Galaxy S21 Ultra which was USD 1,199, and Z Fold 3 which is USD 1,799.99

Pixel Notepad will be Priced More than Z fold 3

As far as the design is concerned, the Pixel Foldable phone looks like Oppo’s Find N and somewhat like Samsung Galaxy Fold as well. The device is beautifully designed is short and compact. Coming to the specifications, Pixel Notebook will use a Tensor chip from the Pixel 6 series and will go for an inferior camera selection.

The company will incorporate the main camera of the 12.2 MP IMX363 sensor which was previously tested from pixel 2. As per the previous rumors, the company has to incorporate a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor from the Pixel 6 but had to dismiss it because of the thickness.

Other than this, there will be a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide sensor and two 8MP IMX355s for selfies which means one will be placed on the outer screen and one on the inner one.

While the name may be totally right, I can not trust Google for the launch date since it was not able to launch the device last year as well.

