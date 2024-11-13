Google’s Gemini Live May Soon Let You Discuss & Manage Files Directly

Google’s AI-powered Gemini Live assistant is inching closer to becoming a true file management companion. Now, you must be wondering, how? In a recent development, a code appeared in the latest Google app beta hinting that Gemini Live may soon support file handling and interactive discussions about documents. The new update will give users a new way to work with their files.

Google is preparing Gemini Live to do much more than simple file viewing. Users will reportedly be able to “Talk about attachment” with Gemini, flashing interactive chats about their documents. Moreover, the assistant will likely be able to detect file uploads directly, whether they come from the user’s device or Google Drive.

Gemini Live Set to Transform File Management with Interactive Chats

It is pertinent to mention that users already subscribed to Gemini Advanced can upload files for the AI to analyze or edit. However, this new capability indicates an expanded role for Gemini Live. The assistant will guide users through the highlights and key points. It will even answer questions about their documents in real time. Google seems to be building a more conversational file experience, where users can interact with the assistant in a way that goes beyond simple commands or reading assistance. Another rumored feature is “Open Live with attachment,” hinting at a potential future where Gemini Live becomes a go-to for quick, document-based discussions. However, the most advanced editing and tweaking powers will remain exclusive to Gemini Advanced users.

Google has not announced an official release date for these file-handling features yet. There is even no shared timeline. The features remain inactive in the beta. However, users are eagerly waiting for updates that can revolutionize document management and interactivity. So, let’s see when Google rolls out these amazing features. Till then, stay tuned!

