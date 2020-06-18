Google has introduced a new feature to help small businesses that are suffering from this Covid-19 pandemic. Google’s new ad feature is supporting these businesses to recover.

The tech giant introduces the features as retailers across the United States as the businesses were injured after being forced to shut their doors in March due to increased health crises, and are now reopening as the economy is facing a great recession.

Google’s New Ad Feature to Support Small Businesses

The tech giant said that people are now searching for local services such as air conditioning repair or carpet cleaning on their mobile phones, so now they will be able to book those services directly through Google.

Google said that until the end of September, those small businesses using a Google tool that lets them easily set up advertising campaigns will now be able to promote their business for free on Google Maps.

With the help of Google Ads, small businesses are now able to use Smart campaigns, a new default ads experience. Google built Smart campaigns by tailoring the innovation and advertising technology available with Google Ads for small business owners. They can now create ads in minutes and drive real results such as making the phone ring, sending leads to websites, or bringing customers to their store.

