Google is making online shopping more fun and personal. Google’s new AI lets you try on clothes virtually at home. This means you can see what an outfit might look like on you without going to a store.

This new virtual try-on feature is now available in the United States. It works through Google’s Shopping Graph. You can find it on Google Search, Google Shopping, and even in product results on Google Images.

The idea is simple. If you see a dress, shirt, or any clothing item you like, tap on it. Then select the “try it on” icon. You just need to upload a full-length photo of yourself. The AI does the rest. You will see how the clothes could look on your own body.

This is a big step forward for Google. In the past, the company’s virtual try-on tools only showed clothes on different models. These models came in different shapes, sizes, and skin tones. Now, you can see the outfit on yourself, which feels much more personal.

You can also save your new looks. If you want, you can share them with friends to get their opinion. This could help people feel more confident before they buy clothes online.

The launch comes only two months after Google tested this tool. It’s clear the company is serious about making online shopping better with AI.

This is not Google’s only experiment with virtual try-on. Last month, Google launched an experimental app called Doppl. Doppl uses the same AI technology. But it goes a step further. It lets people explore more outfits and build their own style. Doppl can even make AI-generated videos. This helps shoppers see how clothes might move on their body in real life.

Along with the virtual try-on, Google announced new price alerts. This tool makes it easy to save money while shopping online. Now, you can choose how much you want to spend on an item. You can also pick your preferred size and colour. Google’s Shopping Graph will search for you. If the product matches your budget, you get an alert.

Danielle Buckley, Google’s director of Consumer Shopping, says this helps people avoid checking prices over and over. Now, shoppers won’t miss out on good deals.

But there’s more. Google teased an upcoming feature for outfit and room design ideas. It will launch this fall. You could search for ideas, like a green flowy dress for a garden party. Or find design inspiration for your bedroom.

Google’s AI will generate beautiful visuals and show matching products. With over 50 billion products in its Shopping Graph, Google wants to make online shopping feel more like exploring a fashion magazine.

With these updates, Google is proving that AI can make shopping smarter and more fun. Shoppers can find the right outfit, pay the right price, and get fresh style ideas all in one place.