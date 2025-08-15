Google has introduced a new tool called Flight Deals. Google’s new AI tool will help travellers find the cheapest flights with minimal effort. The rollout begins today and will continue over the next week. Users can access it through its dedicated webpage or by clicking the top left menu on Google Flights.

For now, Flight Deals is available only in the US, Canada, and India. Google says it is in beta mode to collect user feedback and explore how artificial intelligence can improve travel planning. The company explains that this tool is perfect for people who are flexible with their travel plans and are mainly focused on saving money.

Google’s New AI Tool Helps You Find the Cheapest Flights Instantly

The way it works is simple. The interface looks like a chatbot. Travellers just type in when, where, and how they want to travel in natural language—similar to talking to a friend. The AI then processes this request, searches for the best flight deals in the background, and presents the results in a neat and organized format.

This means users no longer need to manually change dates, test different destinations, or adjust multiple filters to find the best prices. Instead, the AI does all that work automatically. This can save a lot of time and effort, especially for people who travel often or enjoy exploring new places without fixed schedules.

Google shared some examples of what users can type into Flight Deals:

“Week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop.”

“10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder.”

These examples show how natural and flexible the search can be. You are not limited to exact dates or specific cities—you can describe the kind of trip you want, and the AI will suggest affordable options that match.

This launch highlights Google’s continued push to integrate AI into everyday tools. Flight Deals is not just a price comparison feature—it’s a personal trip planner that understands context and preferences. By analysing multiple variables such as destination type, travel season, and flight duration, it can find deals that would be hard to discover through traditional searches.

For travelers, this could be a game-changer. It removes the hassle of trial-and-error searching and opens up opportunities for spontaneous trips at low costs. Imagine deciding you want to go somewhere sunny next month. This tool can present you with affordable sunny destinations in seconds.

While the feature is still in beta, it has the potential to expand globally and possibly include hotels, activities, or full travel packages in the future. If the initial testing phase goes well, we could see Google making AI-powered travel planning a standard part of its ecosystem.

For Pakistani users, the feature is not available yet. But Google will roll out it here very soon.