Google’s New AI Video Tool Veo Leaves OpenAI Behind – Here’s What It Can Do!

Google has officially launched its generative video model Veo, through a private preview on the Vertex AI platform. Veo was initially introduced in May, and its rollout has outpaced OpenAI’s competing Sora model, which is still awaiting release. Moreover, the launch positions Google ahead in the AI-driven video creation race.

Through Veo, businesses can create high-quality 1080p videos in diverse cinematic styles using text or image prompts. While preliminary announcements hinted at clips lasting “beyond a minute,” Google hasn’t confirmed specific length limits for this preview. The examples provided show an impressive level of detail, making it difficult to distinguish AI-generated videos from real ones.

The capabilities of Veo are also complemented by Google’s updated Imagen 3 (a text-to-image generator). It is pertinent to mention here that Imagen 3 will be available to Google Cloud customers globally starting next week, according to a credible source. It features advanced tools such as prompt-based photo editing and customization for branding and product-specific visuals.

However, as expected Veo is not flawless. Experts have noted issues, such as inconsistent lighting effects in some of the video clips. Nevertheless, Google has embedded DeepMind’s SynthID watermarking technology to address concerns about misinformation and copyright violations. With time, the model is expected to improve further with feedback from stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the early launch puts pressure on OpenAI to release Sora, which is expected by the end of 2024. Businesses are unlikely to wait for Sora, with reportedly 86% of organizations already leveraging generative AI to boost revenue. Google’s launch of Veo also highlights the growing role of AI in transforming digital content creation.

