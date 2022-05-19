Google’s New TVC Throws Lights on Security & Privacy Update

With the growing social media platforms and internet usages, security has become one of the biggest issue. In past we have witnessed several incidence where the security of users were compromised and their data was leaked. Two of such examples was Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal and Careem’s data leak scandal in Pakistan. Keeping in view this global issue, many companies are working on making their platforms better with regard to security. When it comes to security, Google is not as swift as Apple, but this time it is atleast playing its part which is evident from the new Android branding and Google’s New TVC.

The latest version of Android is equipped with many security features including Privacy Dashboard, status bar indicators that notify of apps using sensitive hardware, and the ability to share the approximate location over the precise one.

Google’s New TVC Protected By Android Ensures Safety Measures

The new branding targets worried users to take it easy on privacy if you are Android users since company has come up with new features based on privacy and security.

Regarding this, Google uploaded a new video on Android’s YouTube channel, with a tagline “Protected by Android,”. The video shows images of people roaming here and there with their iPhones in hands since now they wont have to care about the security. Moreover, their is nothing new announced in this video but just a reminder for people that they in safe hands.

This video ends with a splashing screen with a URL that redirects users’ to the Safety section of the Android website where features teased in the video are shared.

