Back in April, Google’s Phone (dialer) app hit some non-Google devices and now the Phone app is available to download on more smartphone brands as well. The app has also started working on both Samsung and OnePlus devices. The app must also be functional on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The latest Google Phone app can be installed on the ASUS ZenFone 6 running the latest ZenUI update, version WW_17.1810.2003.144.

Google’s Phone App Beta is Now Functional on Any Phone

Google LLC has invited you to a testing program for an unreleased version of the Phone app. As a tester, you’ll receive an update that includes a testing version of the Phone app, which may also include unreleased versions of its instant app. Note: testing versions may be unstable. Send your feedback to Google LLC using the contact information:[email protected].(Google Source)

Unfortunately, Google Pixel’s best feature-Call Screening is only available on Pixel phones in the US but not functional on other devices. We hope that Google might add the feature to non-Pixel devices in the future.

Furthermore, the eligible devices of Google pixel that are running a beta program along with phone app include

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

It is important to note that the Beta program also depends on your geological location and may not be available in your country.

Recommended Reading: Google New Tools in Meet will Help with Virtual Education during COVID19