Google’s Pixel Buds New Smarter Features Introduced

The Pixel Buds on sale this year nearly four months ago and Google is today releasing an update that promises to make them even smarter than they were. It is a bundle of four new tools and an experimental feature that begins with three different colors for all pixel buds.

Today, 20th August 2020, Google is dropping Pixel Buds most interesting feature that helps you customize your unique audio experience, find your earbuds more easily by misplacing them and get more done with your earbuds -including an experimental feature to update you of what happens around you even when your Pixel Buds are in. Once you will update the software, you can switch off touch controls. And view your earbuds on a map last, and use a bass boost, share detection, and translated speech mode.

Translate, transcribe and transform your conversations

Built on the usefulness of translating Google’s Pixel buds conversation mode translate feature. Which helps you grasp the context of what is said in a long listening session. The latest transcription mode helps you to understand the translated speech right in your ear. The feature transcribe will help you remain present and concentrate on the speaker by first launching for French, German, Italian, and Spanish users. translate mode functions well in a calm setting where everyone talks together.

Google Assistant on Pixel Buds is becoming even more helpful by allowing you to do more with your earbuds while on the go. Now, you can ask Google to turn touch controls on and off, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally triggering them. You’ll also be able to turn touch controls on and off in the Pixel Buds settings.

Google’s Pixel Buds are now available in more colors

With the second-generation pixel buds, Google recently released a number of shades, about four months after the wireless headphones were introduced. Besides the pixel buds in “oh so orange,” “quite mint” and “almost black” you can now shop “clearly white.”The Pixel Buds of the second-generation was on sale on April 27, however, they were only in white at that time.

According to Google, an experimental tool called “Attention Alerts.” AI is a tool that listens to “a few important sounds,” such as weeping babies, barking dogs, or blunting sirens, and will tell you when you hear them while you’re on the earbuds. This is the final update in this release. The earbuds are already listening for ambient noise, so it sounds like it builds on this feature to make it safer for you to blast music in the ears as you go out into the world.

