Google’s Pixel Tablet Charging Dock Price Leaks On Amazon

The search giant Google has already announced to unveil its first tablet this year. We are almost sure that the launch will happen during the company’s annual Google I/O developer conference, in May. However, the good part is that along with Google Pixel Tablet, there will be one more product, the “Standalone Charging Dock.” The point worth mentioning here is that there had been no information about what these devices would cost even regarding the Pixel Tablet Price. However, let me tell you that the charging dock story is a bit different story as its alleged retail price just got leaked on Amazon.
Google Pixel Tablet Along With Charging Dock Will Launch At Google I/O Conference
If the information came out to be true, the price tag of the Charging dock will be $129. The leak was first spotted by some people who caught glimpse of a listing on Amazon for the upcoming Google product. After that, the Technical Details for the device surfaced online stating its series is “Korlan”, which is the same codename the search giant has used so far to name the Pixel Tablet charging dock.
The point notable here is that the Hazel color option seems to correspond well with one of the color options the Google Pixel Tablet is expected to come in. The other one is dubbed Chalk for white. Reports claim that the Pixel Tablet Charging dock will serve as a wireless charger. The Tablet would be able to snap horizontally and vertically, virtually making it a smart home display. Moreover, the dock will come with a speaker to improve the sound of whatever is playing on the tablet.
The most interesting piece of information is that two versions of the Pixel Tablet Charging Dock are expected to hit the market. One with a speaker and one without, however, the Amazon listing is showing only one option. The listing further reveals that the dock will launch on May 10th. That’s why we are sure that it will be during Google’s I/O event.
