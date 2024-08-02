Google’s School Time Feature Is Now Available on Android Devices

Google is stepping up its efforts to help parents manage their children’s digital usage during school hours. The search giant announced that it will extend its “School Time” feature to select Android phones, tablets, and Samsung Galaxy Watches over the next year. This development aims to decrease distractions in the classroom by allowing parents to control the functionality of their child’s devices. Google’s School Time Feature seems to be a welcoming change for parents who want to keep an eye on their children’s phone usage.

It is pertinent to mention that this feature launched on the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch in May. “School Time” is designed to help parents stop their children from accessing certain apps and receiving calls or message notifications from particular contacts. These settings can be controlled through Google’s Family Link app. It provides an easy way for parents to ensure their children stay focused during school hours.

Google’s School Time Feature Helps Parents Control Kids’ Devices

Google has a solution for teenagers who aren’t monitored through the Family Link app. The search giant has an amazing Focus mode on Android devices that allows teens to block notifications and minimize distractions when they need to concentrate. This feature gives them independence while still promoting productivity.

In addition to extending the “School Time” feature, Google will soon launch a new way for parents to monitor their teens’ YouTube activity. Later this summer, parents will be able to link their YouTube accounts to their teens’. It will be better for the management of their online interactions and content consumption.

No doubt, this expansion is a positive step. However, Google still needs to specify which Android phones and tablets will support the “School Time” feature. There is still room for further announcements and potential updates due to this ambiguity. Moreover, it remains to be seen if Apple extends its similarly named Schooltime feature, currently exclusive to its smartwatches, to other devices. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.