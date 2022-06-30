Google’s Switch to Android app on iOS will soon work with all Android 12 devices

Buying a phone is the best feeling ever. However, when one has to transfer data from the old phone to the new one, it is a new horrifying chapter. Things get worse when users have to transfer data from Android to iOS. For this, Google had introduced a switch to the Android app on iOS. The feature was welcome by users throughout the world, so the company has extended it which means now Google’s switch will work on all Android 12 devices. Previously this switch was only compatible with pixel phones. Now with eligibility with more devices, the software will be useful to transfer information from iOS devices to Android.

When it comes to the overall working, it’s quite easy. All you need to do is connect your new phone with your old Apple device. So one can keep it connected via USB-C cable, however, another way to connect two devices together is through WiFi. When both the devices are connected via a switch, choose the data that needs to be transferred from one device to another. The data can include apps, contacts, photos, videos, music, and messages. At that point, the software will take care of the rest.

Google’s Switch Solves the problem of Data Transfer

This is one of the best timings to make the switch available to Android since WhatsApp has recently made it easier for new iOS users to move their chat histories over an old Android phone. Since Google app wont help users if they switch to Android, however the over all headache associated with the data will be minimized. So for now the best thing is to switch to this new method and enjoy the smooth transferring of data from one device to another.

