The 5th August was celebrated as ‘Youm e Istehsal’ to show solidarity with the people suffering inhumane activities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. There were rallies all around the countries to condemn Indian brutality and annexation of the special status of Kashmir. On the very same day, the government of Pakistan unveiled a new political map that illustrates their claim on the Kashmir region and also demonstrates the illegal occupation of Indian forces on the region.

GOP Plans to Send Official Political Map to All Search Engines

According to a source, the government of Pakistan has now decided to send the country’s official political map to all search engines, including Google and Yahoo. In addition to that, the government has also planned to send political map to United Nations (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international organizations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told in a briefing that the new map also negates India s occupational illegal action of August 5 last year. He added that the map, which has been approved by the federal cabinet, is fully backed by the whole political leadership of the country. “This new official map will henceforth be used in curriculum,” the premier said.

The prime minister also said,

The new map reflected the sentiments of Pakistani nation, the principled stance of Kashmiris for their just right to self-determination and clear negation of the illegal annexation by the Indian government.

It is a good step taken by the government to send this map to all search engines. It will help in spreading awareness around every corner of the world about the status of Kashmir.

