Government of Pakistan has re-opened the applications under Kamyab Jawan to uplift the youth of the country by offering opportunities in order to utilize their entrepreneurial potential to the fullest. Kamyab Jawan is a Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme for provision of subsidized business loans.

The interested cadidates can apply for the loan by visiting Kamyab Jawan Portal at https://www.kamyabjawan.gov.pk/BankForm/newApplicantForm.

GoP Re-Opens the Applications for Kamyab Jawan

All the eligible candidates including Men/Women/Transgender can apply to run their own small and medium Enterprises (startups and existing businesses) as per definition of SBP.

Age Limit: Age between 21 to 45 Years as per CNIC at the time of application submission. For IT/E-Commerce related businesses, the lower age limit is 18 years, holding at least minimum Matric or equivalent education.

You can apply for the loan to start your own business or expend your existing business.

Loan Size, Pricing & Security:

Tier Loan Amount Pricing Security T-I Rs. 0.1 M to Rs. 1 M 3% per annum Clean loan T-II Above Rs. 1 M up to Rs 10 M 4% per annum Secured loan T-III Above Rs. 10 M up to Rs 25 M 5% per annum Secured loan

The applicant must have pictures / scanned copies of the following documents

1. Clear Visible Picture

2. CNIC – Front and Back separately

3. Educational Degree, upload highest degree

4. Technical Degree, upload relevant to the business applied for

5. Proof of Artisanship / Skilled Labor, if available

6. Experience Certificates, preferably all

7. License, if applicable e.g. for commercial vehicle, medical store etc. In case you have applied for the license upload the receipt exhibiting the same.

8. NTN and Latest Tax return, we recommend to get NTN issued before filing application

9. Reference / Consumer Number of Electricity connection Installed at Residential address

10. Business Feasibility / Estimates of actual/expected business revenues and expenses

11. A brief business write-up

12. Any other source of income e.g. foreign remittance, salary income, agriculture income etc.

13. Registration number of any vehicle registered in your name or in parents name in case of females.

14. Two References CNICs

15. Entity Existence documents in case of Partnership / limited company and relevant approvals.

