Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is renowned for its plantation initiative such as the Million tree project and Billion Tree Project. to increase the efficacy, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar announced that the Government has launched an application that would track down the plantation initiative with the help of geotagging technology. Whenever a tree is planted, the information gets recorded by an officer of the forest department.

GOP Rolls Out a Surveillance App to Monitor Ongoing Plantation Initiative

An array of volunteers belonging to the Tiger force and some other government departments took part in the sapling plantation initiative. According to the details, nearly 3.5 million saplings planted in one day all across the country. Usman Dar stated that it was happening time in history that modern technology was utilized to launch a plantation drive in the country.

‘Tiger force day’ was the title assigned to the day on which 3.5 million saplings plantations were recorded. According to the SAPM, the opposition members can also download the surveillance app for counting the number of trees planted across the country.

The app encompasses a ‘green selfie’ feature that enables users to post their selfies right after planting the sapling. Usman Dar also appraised the foreign diplomats for their participation in the initiative.

In the press release, Dar stated,

The diplomats of brotherly countries had shown the perfect example of love by joining in the Government’s efforts for clean and green Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan is extremely grateful to you for your cooperation.

