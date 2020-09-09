Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar has authorized the establishment of the Cyber Crime Wing. The Cyber Crime Wing will be set up in BISP (Benazir Income Support Program) with the purpose of using digital technology in unveiling the corrupt elements who deceive the masses with fraud and forgery. Nishtar instructed Ehsas Management to finish the process of the formation of this wing in the near future.

GOP to Establish Cyber Crime Wing to Catch Online Fake Propagandists

In a tweet, Sania Nishtar said,

In order to protect the interests of Ehsaas beneficiaries, I have directed the management to expedite the establishment of the “Cyber Crime Wing” in BISP (Benazir Income Support Program) for the purpose of preventing and controlling incidents where criminal elements commit fraud using digital technology.

Apart from this development, the government has launched the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Portal for the submission of online scholarship applications for the academic year 2020-21. The portal will remain open till the 30th of October.

According to the SAPM, students studying in any undergraduate program in 119 public sector universities of Pakistan can apply for the scholarships.

Nishtar also told that students whose family income is less than Rs. 45,000 can apply for Ehsaas Scholarship. Ehsaas Scholarship comprises of a 100 percent tuition fee and a monthly stipend of 4,000 rupees. The scope of the program encompasses public sector universities in the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.