In order to boost the usage of domestic satellites, the Government of Pakistan has taken an initiative. The government plans to restrict the use of foreign satellites via the introduction of standard operating procedures (SOPs). These SOPs would assure maximum capacity utilization of domestic satellites by local users to bypass foreign exchange flows.

GOP to Restrict the Use of Foreign Satellites

When the next session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will be conducted, the new policy guidelines and SOPs would be on the agenda of the meeting. According to a source, the summary distributed to the members of the ECC was likely to be withdrawn due to reservations expressed by a few key stakeholders regarding the SOPs.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh would lead the ECC meeting. A nine-point agenda will be discussed, which includes the supply of natural gas to indigenous areas within a 5km radius of the gas fields and a list of summaries of the ministry of maritime affairs for various facilities of industrial zones at Port Qasim.

The ministry of information technology and telecom has informed the ECC that national space assets’ utilization could have generated nearly $544 million since 2004 but it didn’t. However, it still has the potential to generate around $600-700m by 2030 through the efficient expansion of Paksat Satellite services.

