Government Appoints Dr. Muhammad Sohail as the New IT Secretary

In a recent shift in the ranks of government officers, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput who was a BPS 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services has now been posted as the new secretary for the IT and Telecommunication division with immediate effect and without any delays.

Before this appointment, Dr. Sohail was posted as secretary industries and production division. He is a senior civil servant with an array of expertise mainly in financial management and project development and management. In addition to that, he has more than 25 years of experience in the Civil Service of Pakistan, which includes managing provincial government finances and handling diversified development projects.

Government Appoints Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput as the New IT Secretary

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput did MBBS in 1988 from Liaquat Medical College, Jamshoro, Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration in 2004 from Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, and MPA in Economics Policy Management with focus on International Energy Management and Policy from Columbia University, New York. He was also awarded a Hubert H. Humphery fellowship by the US Department of State, as a tribute to his leadership skills, under which he attended academic courses at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the Duke University and did an internship at the World Bank.

During his career in Civil Services of Pakistan, he had received extensive training at Civil Service Academy, Lahore, National School of Public Policy, Lahore, University of Birmingham, England, and Joint Vienna Institute, Vienna, Austria.

Prior to the appointment of Dr.Sohail, Shoaib Siddiqi a BS-22 officer of PAS was removed as Secretary IT and Telecommunication Division and directed to report to Establishment Division.

check out? Federal Secretary (IT & Telecom) Gives Assurity About Launching International Payment Gateway Soon