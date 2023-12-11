Government Appoints Focal Person for Telecom ROW Disputes after 18 Years

According to an industry source, the Government of Punjab has taken an essential step towards resolving right-of-way (ROW) disputes regarding fiber broadband after a wait of 18 years. The much-anticipated move came in the form of a notification from the Board of Revenue, Punjab. The government nominated Syed Najaf Iqbal as the “Focal Person” for ROW dispute resolution among telecom operators and local authorities.

Currently, Syed Najaf Iqbal is serving as a Member (Judicial-II) at the Board of Revenue, Punjab. The move is anticipated to streamline the resolution process, bringing clarity and efficiency to a critical aspect of the telecommunications infrastructure.

The credit must be given to the Minister of IT and Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, and Chief Minister Punjab, Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, for their continued efforts towards the resolution. Their proactive approach and commitment to progress have played a vital role in the resolution of ROW disputes.

The notification, issued by the Board of Revenue, emphasizes the urgency and significance of resolving ROW disputes to enable a conducive environment for the development of fiber broadband infrastructure. This step is predicted to accelerate the expansion of high-speed internet connectivity, which will lead to the digital transformation and development of the region.

Furthermore, the nomination of Syed Najaf Iqbal as the Focal Person brings hope for a more agile and responsive system, setting a positive precedent for the resolution of critical infrastructure issues in Pakistan.

