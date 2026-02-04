Government Appoints Imad Memon as Technical Member of Telecom Appellate Tribunal

The federal government has appointed Imad Memon as Member (Technical) of the Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal (TAT), Islamabad, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The appointment has been made in exercise of powers conferred under Section 7A(1)(b) of the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Act, 2024. As per the notification, Imad Memon will serve on a contract basis in the MP-I scale.

His tenure will be for a period of four years or until he attains the age of 68 years, or until further orders, whichever occurs earlier. The appointment will be formally published in the next issue of the Gazette of Pakistan (Part I).

The notification, dated February 3, 2026, has been issued from Islamabad and signed by Muhammad Omer Farooq, Section Officer at the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to relevant authorities, including the Minister and Secretary for Law and Justice, the Chairperson of the Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal, the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court, and officials from the Cabinet Division and the Auditor General of Pakistan Revenues.

The Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal serves as a key judicial forum for adjudicating disputes related to Pakistan’s telecom sector, including matters involving regulators, service providers, and licensees.

The appointment of a technical member is intended to strengthen the tribunal’s capacity to handle complex, technology-driven cases in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

