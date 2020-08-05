Hundreds of applications were received for the vacant spot of Digital wing in the information ministry. After examining the applications, the government of Pakistan has appointed the former social media head of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Ghazali, to head the newly established wing in the information ministry.

Government Appoints Imran Ghazali to Head Digital Media Wing of MoIT

According to an Establishment Division notification dated, Mr. Ghazali has been selected as the general manager of the wing at the Management Pay-II pay scale. Along with him, the ministry has also revealed five other appointments with immediate effect which include four digital communication officers, Shahbaz Khan, Usman bin Zaheer, Naeem Ahmed Yasin, and Syeda Dhanak Hashmi at the MP-III scale. Mohammad Muzamil Hassan has been appointed for the role of digital media consultant at the MP-III scale.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcas­ting, the Digital Media Wing (DMW) is a newly established section at the ministry. At the start of this, the wing was approved by the cabinet. It had initially approved an additional grant of Rs42.791 million during the preceding financial year for the formulation of the digital media wing.

Though, as per the Establishment Division notification, employees will be paid as per their MP scale. The pay scale for the premier position (MP-II) is expected to be around Rs300,000 with Rs150,000 being the basic pay. Those on other ranks would be paid Rs75,000 a month.

According to the information ministry, it would be the duty of DMW to produce digital content for official social media assets of the government. It will also organize and verify social accounts of all federal government ministries and develop their presence online.

