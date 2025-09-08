Government Crackdown After Stolen IMEIs Flood Pakistan’s Black Market

Pakistan’s growing data leak crisis has taken a darker turn, with stolen mobile IMEIs surfacing as the hottest commodity in the underground market. Following an Express News exposé, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed authorities to launch a probe into the sale of citizens’ private data, including International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) codes that criminals are exploiting for fraud and surveillance.

The Invisible Threat in Your Pocket

Unlike leaked phone numbers or travel records, IMEIs carry a unique risk: they are digital fingerprints for every mobile device. Telecom operators use them to verify devices, block stolen phones, and track location. In the wrong hands, however, these codes open the door to cloning, tracking, and even disabling legitimate devices by falsely reporting them as stolen.

Security experts warn that IMEI theft is particularly dangerous when paired with other leaked data. A cloned IMEI, combined with a copied CNIC and call record history, can allow criminals to impersonate someone’s phone, trace their movements, or even commit property fraud under their identity.

The exposé revealed a chilling price list:

Mobile location: Rs500

Mobile data record: Rs3,500

Foreign travel history: Rs5,000

IMEI-linked information: Rs25,000

While colored copies of citizens’ computerized national identity cards (CNICs) are also being sold on these sites. This “menu” underscores how personal data has been commodified, with IMEIs ranking among the most expensive, highlighting their value in criminal operations.

Stolen IMEIs Pakistan: Government Finally Reacts

Despite earlier warnings in October 2024, the trade continued unchecked. Now, Naqvi has tasked the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) with leading a full inquiry. A special investigation team has been formed, with a 14-day deadline to identify culprits and recommend action.

“The sale of citizens’ private data is unacceptable. Those behind it will be held accountable,” said an Interior Ministry spokesperson, stressing that the crackdown will target both sellers and enablers.

Pakistan’s reliance on mobile services is higher than ever, with smartphones central to banking, communication, and even identity verification. If IMEI theft remains unaddressed, experts warn it could trigger a new wave of digital fraud and surveillance abuses, from fraudulent SIM registrations to hijacked financial transactions.

Adding to the frustration, citizens already pay heavy taxes on mobile imports and registration under the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), which the government introduced to protect IMEIs and block stolen phones. Yet, the fact that IMEI data is still leaking online exposes what critics call “extreme negligence on the government’s part”.

What Comes Next

The NCCIA faces a steep challenge: shutting down dozens of websites, tracing the leak to telecom and government databases, and preventing future breaches. Critics argue that unless structural reforms in data governance are introduced, the crackdown risks being cosmetic.

If your IMEI can be bought for Rs25,000, no citizen in Pakistan is truly secure. What’s needed is not just arrests but systemic safeguards, encryption, audit trails, and accountability in every institution handling personal data.

For now, the country waits on the NCCIA’s findings. But the stolen IMEI black market in Pakistan may have already set the stage for Pakistan’s next big digital security crisis.

