Government Cracks Down on PTI Leaders Using Amended PECA Act 2025

On March 7, 2025, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) established by the federal government summoned 15 leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to appear before it at 12:00 noon. The summons is part of an inquiry into the alleged spread of negative propaganda and anti-state rhetoric on social media platforms. This development marks the first major action under the recently amended Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025, raising concerns about the government’s use of the law to target political opponents.

The JIT was formed under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 through notification F.No.8/9/2024-FIA/. The investigation is led by the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, and focuses on identifying individuals involved in disseminating misinformation and inciting unrest through digital channels.

The leaders summoned include Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Rauf Hassan, Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Aun Abbas, Aliya Hamza Malik, Muhammad Shahbaz Shabbir, Waqas Akram, Kanwal Shozab, Taimur Salim Khan, Asad Qaiser, and Shah Farman. According to sources, the JIT has substantial evidence implicating these individuals in coordinated digital campaigns aimed at promoting anti-state narratives.

The notices explicitly instruct the individuals to present themselves before the JIT and clarify their positions. The investigation aims to determine the extent of their involvement and gather further information to support legal proceedings.

The inquiry highlights the increasing use of the PECA Act as a tool to regulate social media content, especially in the political landscape. Critics argue that the amended PECA Act grants excessive powers to the authorities, enabling them to curtail dissent and silence opposition voices under the guise of combating misinformation. This latest action has intensified concerns about the shrinking space for freedom of expression in Pakistan.

In the past, PECA has faced criticism from human rights organizations and digital rights activists for being used selectively against journalists, activists, and political opponents. The current inquiry is seen as part of a broader trend where social media regulations are leveraged to control narratives that challenge the government’s stance.

While the government maintains that the investigation is necessary to preserve national security and public order, the move has sparked heated debates on the balance between security measures and democratic freedoms. If the accused are convicted, it could set a dangerous precedent for future actions against political dissent on digital platforms.

As the investigation unfolds, the outcome is expected to have far-reaching implications for digital rights, political expression, and the regulation of social media in Pakistan. Further updates are anticipated as the inquiry progresses.

ALSO READ: AIC Warns PECA Act Could Suppress Internet Freedom in Pakistan