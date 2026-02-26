A meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held to review key developments in Pakistan’s digital governance and telecom sector, with particular focus on reports regarding the shutdown of a social media control firewall and the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. During the meeting, government denied the reports of social media firewall suspension.

Government Denies Reports of Social Media Firewall Suspension

During the session, Committee Member Sadiq Memon raised concerns about whether any controversy had emerged between the planned 5G spectrum auction and the installation of the national firewall system. He also questioned the effectiveness of the firewall, asking whether it had failed to achieve its intended objectives.

Memon highlighted persistent connectivity issues, stating that even regular phone calls made within Parliament experience two to three call drops, raising broader concerns about telecom service quality.

Responding to circulating reports on social media about a supposed shutdown of the firewall, the IT Secretary categorically rejected the claims. He described the news as baseless and false, clarifying that no such action had taken place.

Web Monitoring System Still Operational

The IT Secretary informed the committee that a web monitoring system remains fully operational and continues to function according to its established protocols.

Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) elaborated that the system will ensure compliance with court orders related to social media content. He emphasized that the web monitoring framework will safeguard the country’s “digital boundaries” and operates within a legal and regulatory structure.

Importantly, the PTA Chairman clarified that the web monitoring system does not pose any obstacle to new technologies, including 5G deployment. He stressed that there is no technical conflict between the monitoring infrastructure and next-generation telecom services.

5G Spectrum Auction and Operator Participation

The committee also discussed the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. The Committee Chairman suggested that the PTA be formally briefed on the auction process, noting that the authority’s preparatory work on the matter is commendable.

In past auctions, concerns were raised about the participation of certain operators. The Committee Chairman remarked that Zong had previously withdrawn ahead of spectrum auctions. However, he welcomed the development that all three major telecom operators will participate in the forthcoming auction.

This broad participation is seen as a positive indicator for competition and investment in Pakistan’s telecom sector, particularly as the country prepares to transition toward 5G technology.

Conclusion

The committee session underscored two central themes: the government’s firm denial of firewall shutdown reports and its commitment to advancing 5G infrastructure. Officials maintained that digital monitoring mechanisms remain active and legally grounded, while also assuring lawmakers that such systems will not hinder technological progress.

As Pakistan moves closer to 5G implementation, regulatory clarity, operator participation, and service quality will remain critical factors in shaping the country’s digital future.