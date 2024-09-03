Government Imposes Ban on Civil Servants Speaking to Media and on Social Platforms

The government has imposed a ban on civil servants from speaking on media and social media platforms without prior approval. This move aims to maintain control over the flow of information and ensure that government representatives do not share sensitive information or express opinions that could harm the government’s reputation or national security.

The Establishment Division, which oversees the administration of government employees, released an official memorandum outlining these restrictions. According to the memorandum, the government strictly prohibits civil servants from engaging with any media platform, whether television, radio, newspapers, or social media, without obtaining prior permission. This ban includes sharing any official documents or information with unauthorized individuals, including other employees, citizens, or the press.

Furthermore, the memorandum emphasizes that government employees must refrain from expressing personal opinions or disclosing facts on media platforms that could negatively impact the government’s image. They are specifically barred from making any comments that go against government policy, criticize national decisions, or undermine national sovereignty and the dignity of the country. The directive also extends to statements that could affect diplomatic relations with other countries, highlighting the importance of maintaining impartiality in all public communications.

To enforce these rules, the directive instructs all civil servants, across various service groups, to strictly adhere to the outlined guidelines. The memorandum warns that any violation of these directives could result in serious consequences, including misconduct proceedings against the employees involved. This serves as a clear message that the government is committed to maintaining a disciplined and controlled communication environment among its employees.

Additionally, government agencies will continuously monitor their social media platforms to identify and remove any objectionable content promptly. This proactive approach will prevent any potential damage to the government’s reputation or unintended breaches of confidentiality. Senior officials, including all federal secretaries, additional secretaries, heads of departments, and chief secretaries, have the responsibility of ensuring full compliance with these guidelines.

Despite these restrictions, the memorandum clarifies that the intention is not to limit the positive use of social media. The government recognizes the value of social media as a tool for communication and engagement but stresses the importance of using it responsibly. By enforcing these guidelines, the government aims to strike a balance between allowing civil servants to use social media for constructive purposes and preventing the misuse of these platforms that could lead to unauthorized disclosures or damage to the state’s interests.

These new regulations underline the government’s focus on maintaining control over its narrative and ensuring that its employees do not inadvertently compromise national interests through unmonitored communications.