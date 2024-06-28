Government Introduces Procurement Framework For Cloud Services In Pakistan

In a significant move towards updating its procurement practices, Pakistan has revealed a comprehensive Cloud Procurement Framework through a gazette notification by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). This framework has been developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of IT and Telecom. Moreover, it aims to facilitate the process of procuring cloud services in Pakistan.

Govt Introduces Framework for Procuring Cloud Services in Pakistan

As per the latest reports, the Cloud Procurement Framework is designed to provide clear and structured guidelines for local and international cloud service providers interested in engaging with Pakistan’s public sector. The framework has been approved after detailed consultations with stakeholders and government bodies, including the Ministry of IT and Telecom. This framework confines every aspect of the procurement process.

Key Features of Pakistan’s Cloud Procurement Framework

Comprehensive Guidelines: The framework delineates rules and regulations governing the participation of cloud service providers. It ensures transparency and fairness in procurement activities. Detailed Procurement Procedures: The procurement framework includes thorough instructions on Request for Proposal (RFP) documents, covering content, clarification, and amendment processes. It also highlights criteria for proposal language, eligibility, pricing structures, and validity periods. Evaluation and Contract Awarding: The framework describes techniques for opening, examining, and evaluating proposals. Moreover, it also sets criteria for awarding contracts, managing low financial proposals, and specifies terms for contract signing and performance guarantees. Grievance Redressal Mechanisms: Addressing grievances and complaints is the key focus of the framework, with established procedures for blacklisting and guidelines on joint venture information forms.

The development of this framework was a joint effort between the Ministry of IT and Telecom and the PPRA, highlighting months of planning and deliberation. The interim cloud office within the Ministry of IT and Telecom played a key role in streamlining these discussions, confirming the framework’s alignment with Pakistan’s strategic Cloud First Policy.

For all those unaware, Pakistan’s Cloud First Policy was introduced in February 2022. It aims to leverage cloud technology to boost socio-economic development. The new Cloud Procurement Framework is a key step towards achieving this goal, improving operational efficiency, promoting innovation, and fostering a conducive environment for digital transformation in the public sector.

Pakistan’s adoption of the Cloud Procurement Framework highlights its commitment to modernizing procurement practices and adopting digital innovation. By establishing clear guidelines and promoting transparency, the framework hovers to improve efficiency in cloud service procurement, eventually supporting Pakistan’s journey towards becoming a digitally empowered nation.