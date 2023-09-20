Government Issues Warning Regarding the Usage of Indian Tech Products: Here’s why?

With the development of technology, cyber threats have also increased in an unprecedented manner. The malicious actors have found new ways of hacking that aren’t easy to decipher. In this regard, the government of Pakistan has issued a warning to information technology (IT) and financial institutions, including regulators, not to use AI & ICT products from India. The government stated that these products could be used to infiltrate in the critical information systems of Pakistan.

As per a source, the warning came via a cybersecurity advisory disseminated to federal and provincial ministries along with regulators. The advisory also remarked that AI and ICT products from India are being used worldwide, particularly in the financial industry, to assist in the growth of businesses. Moreover, the advisory pointed out that some Pakistani fintech companies and banks are working with Indian firms that render IT, cybersecurity, and AI solutions.

The government is worried because of the two primary reasons:

It is possible that Indian AI & ICT products have hidden “backdoors” or malicious software that gathers data, including sensitive information of any entity.

If Indian entities get direct access to critical information systems, then it will enable them to monitor and control these systems.

Therefore, the government has informed all ministries and regulators to make sure their affiliated organizations and licensees understand the risks associated with using Indian AI & ICT products. Rather, they recommend consulting with the Pakistan Software House Association (P@SHA) to discover affordable alternatives from local tech firms.

