Government Launches a new Web Version of E-office – Check out its Key Features!

The government of Pakistan is taking steps to digitize its different departments and services. It is a good approach as it has become the need of time to embrace digitization. Recently, in this regard, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) developed a new web version of E-office.

Main Features of the new web version of E-office:

As per the details, NITB has launched new advanced features for the new web version of E-office. These include the provision of digital signatures in documents, voice-based input in noting, and Urdu language support for noting and documenting content. Furthermore, a new executive dashboard for the web version has also been developed for senior management.

Some of the other features include a user-based chat feature, organization-based QR code, designation-based group view of noting with the color-coding scheme, improved search mechanism, app runtime activity, and a comprehensive reporting feature.

Currently, the information technology board has deployed desktop versions in all governmental departments. It is pertinent to mention here that E-office services have been rendered to federal ministries, divisions, and departments since 2007.

The main purpose of this development was to introduce e-governance, boost the efficiency and efficacy of governmental functions, and improve transparency, accountability, and the delivery of public services to the general public.

