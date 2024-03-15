Government Mobile Installment Scheme: What’s the update?

Just a few days ago, the newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appointed Shaza Fatima Khawaja as Minister of State for IT and Telecom. The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoiTT) has decided to present the impending mobile phone installment scheme before the newly appointed minister.

According to a credible source, once the Minister of State for IT and Telecom approves the mobile installment scheme, the policy will then be sent to the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Finance for final appraisal. Afterward, the mobile phone installment policy will be presented to the new federal cabinet for approval.

Drafted in November of 2023, the policy is designed to offer interest-free installment plans to citizens. A vital aspect of the policy revolves around its measures to tackle defaulters. Individuals who fail to pay their installments will face the likelihood of having their mobile phones blocked.

Moreover, the national telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), will play a major role in the implementation of the policy through its Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). According to the MoITT, the policy highlights the government’s commitment to promoting digital inclusion and bridging the technological gap. By making smartphones more accessible via installment plans, the initiative aims to empower individuals from all spheres of life.