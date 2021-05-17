Recently, the government of Pakistan has proposed the Pakistan Post to the list of Amazon’s delivery partners for parceling the products all over the country. It is expected that Pakistan would join the Amazon sellers’ list in a period of a week. This isn’t good news only for the business community but also for freelancers who are delighted because of the Amazon addition of Pakistan to its seller’s list.

Government Names Pakistan Post as Amazon’s Delivery Partner

Afterward, it will solely rely on the Pakistani sellers to spur a positive image in the market and on the Amazon platform. Thus, the foremost thing which the sellers can do is to not compromise on the quality of the products. It was also said by Ayesha Humaira who is the commerce joint secretary. She said that Pakistani sellers must provide quality products as the sold items will be refundable in case of any kind of complaint. According to her,

Those who don’t ensure the quality of their products would have their Amazon seller account blocked.

Earlier, the Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Razak Dawood announced that Amazon will add Pakistan to its seller’s list soon. He also assured that it will open new avenues for people along with small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Chief Executive Officer of Si Global (an inventory of about 12 million items), Noman Ahmed said,

Amazon’s share in the US e-commerce market is 45%, which can be explored in an open competitive environment. Therefore, it is a massive incentive for Pakistani manufacturers.

As Amazon arrives in Pakistan, job opportunities will increase in the country, and businesses will reap benefits from it, which is a welcome development for us and we need to exploit this grand opportunity.

