Government of India Banned 59 Chinese Apps

After the tension between China and India near the region of Ladakh, in which Indians were severely defeated and injured, people throughout the country were quite angry with China. We could see “Ban China” hats worn by the people of India, which were made by China. Well, its quite funny, but then the business is business. Now we have come across another new, which revealed that the Government of India had banned 59 Chinese apps over security issues.

These 59 Chinese Apps are banned in India

According to the government, these 59 apps, which are banned now users to collect data of Indian users which was sent back to servers in China. Indians believe that this data was mined and used to profile Indian users by elements hostile to national security and defense of India.

In actuality, the overall story is different. The Indian government couldn’t bear the injury of 75 soldiers and 20 soldiers death, due to which they decided to ban such apps. The 59 Chinese apps which will be banned in India are as follow:

1.TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

Out of all these apps, TikTok is the most widely used app in India so I bet people will not be happy with this decision of the government. Let’s wait and watch.

