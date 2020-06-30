Government of India Banned 59 Chinese Apps
After the tension between China and India near the region of Ladakh, in which Indians were severely defeated and injured, people throughout the country were quite angry with China. We could see “Ban China” hats worn by the people of India, which were made by China. Well, its quite funny, but then the business is business. Now we have come across another new, which revealed that the Government of India had banned 59 Chinese apps over security issues.
These 59 Chinese Apps are banned in India
According to the government, these 59 apps, which are banned now users to collect data of Indian users which was sent back to servers in China. Indians believe that this data was mined and used to profile Indian users by elements hostile to national security and defense of India.
In actuality, the overall story is different. The Indian government couldn’t bear the injury of 75 soldiers and 20 soldiers death, due to which they decided to ban such apps. The 59 Chinese apps which will be banned in India are as follow:
1.TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
Out of all these apps, TikTok is the most widely used app in India so I bet people will not be happy with this decision of the government. Let’s wait and watch.
Also Read: Apple and Google Ban the Use of GPS Tracking in Contact Tracing Apps