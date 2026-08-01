The federal government is considering to end Right-of-Way (ROW) fees as part of a broader plan to accelerate fiber-optic network deployment and improve internet access across Pakistan. The proposal was discussed during a meeting on the National Connectivity Plan (NCP), which aims to expand high-speed internet services, particularly in villages, remote areas, and small towns.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema chaired the meeting, and attended by Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, along with senior government officials. Discussions focused on improving digital connectivity, making internet services more affordable, and reducing the digital divide across the country.

Government Plan to End Right-of-Way Fees to Speed Up Fiber Internet Expansion

One of the key proposals was to abolish Right-of-Way fees, which telecom companies currently pay to install fiber-optic cables and other digital infrastructure on land managed by different authorities, including roads, housing societies, and railway corridors. Officials believe removing these charges could speed up network expansion and lower deployment costs.

The meeting also explored several other reforms to support broadband growth. These included introducing a single-window approval system for telecom infrastructure projects, implementing district-level licensing, and making fixed broadband connectivity mandatory in public institutions, schools, and healthcare facilities.

To encourage greater digital inclusion, participants also discussed targeted tax relief for internet users living in remote areas. The proposed incentives will make internet services more affordable and help more people participate in the digital economy.

Speaking during the meeting, Ahad Cheema said the government wants to support freelancers, online businesses, and digital professionals who continue to struggle with slow and unreliable internet services outside major cities. He stressed that affordable, high-speed internet is essential for creating economic opportunities and ensuring equal access to digital services.

Officials also highlighted the importance of expanding Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks and preparing the country’s infrastructure for 5G services. They noted that reliable fiber connectivity will play a key role in supporting future technologies and driving economic growth.

According to figures shared during the meeting, Pakistan currently has around 2.8 million FTTH subscribers. The country’s fiber network has reached approximately 234,000 kilometres, while broadband infrastructure now covers about 5.1 million households. Six operational submarine cables connect Pakistan to the global internet and support international internet traffic.

Under the proposed National Connectivity Plan, the government has set ambitious goals for the coming years. These include expanding broadband coverage to 10 million households, increasing average fixed broadband download speeds to 85 Mbps, raising tower fiberisation to 60%, and improving Pakistan’s position to rank among the world’s top 50 countries for broadband performance.

Concluding the meeting, Ahad Cheema said the National Connectivity Plan will be finalized after consultations with all relevant stakeholders. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building stronger digital infrastructure that can provide reliable, affordable, and high-speed internet access to people across the country.