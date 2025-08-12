The government has decided to fast-track the spectrum auction process to improve Pakistan’s telecom network and prepare for 5G technology. The move includes changes to the composition of a high-level advisory committee that will oversee the auction.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication briefed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in a recent meeting. Officials said better use of the available frequency spectrum is vital for expanding the telecom network, improving mobile broadband quality, and achieving the 5G roadmap.

Government Speeds Up Spectrum Auction to Boost 5G Rollout

Currently, Pakistan’s use of the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum is far behind global standards. The country uses the 700 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,600 MHz, and 3,500 MHz bands for commercial cellular services, but at much lower levels compared to other nations.

The IT ministry recalled that the government held the spectrum auctions for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021. These auctions allocated paired spectrum in the 1,800/2,100 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 850 MHz bands to mobile network operators.

The prime minister and federal cabinet decided to have an advisory committee supervise future auctions for additional spectrum. The first committee was notified in November 2023 and revised in June 2024.

The Ministry of Industries and Production recently asked to include the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on industries in the committee. To prevent future requests of this nature, the IT division proposed adding both the SAPM and the minister of state, along with the federal ministers of IT, industries, and law.

The updated advisory committee now includes the federal minister for finance and revenue as chairman, federal and state ministers for IT and telecom, industries and production, and law and justice, as well as senior officials from related ministries and agencies, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Frequency Allocation Board.

The ECC reviewed the proposal under the title “Revision in Composition of Advisory Committee on Release of IMT Spectrum for Improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan” and approved it.

However, experts warn that Pakistan must act quickly. At the GSMA Digital Nation Summit 2025, GSMA’s Head of Asia-Pacific, Julian Gorman, said the country risks falling behind in the region without urgent telecom policy reforms.

He identified three main challenges: high taxes, limited spectrum, and inconsistent policies. Gorman stressed that even with International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes, countries can reduce telecom taxes, pointing to Argentina as an example.

“If urgent reforms are not implemented, investors will move elsewhere,” he warned. “Freelancers may lose income if internet and electricity issues are not fixed.”

He also noted the rising demand for spectrum and called on the government to close the gap between usage and availability. Gorman cautioned that Pakistan’s slow digital progress could be dangerous at a time when artificial intelligence and other technologies are advancing rapidly around the world.