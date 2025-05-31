Government to Block SIM Cards Linked to Expired CNICs

The government has announced a major decision to block all SIM cards issued against expired Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs). This decision was made during a high-level meeting held at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) headquarters on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In the first phase, all SIM cards linked to CNICs issued in 2017 or earlier will be blocked. This step aims to reduce the misuse of identity and improve digital security. In the next phases, SIMs linked to CNICs issued after 2017 will also be deactivated if those CNICs are no longer valid. This will ensure that only active and valid CNICs are used for mobile phone connections in Pakistan.

Interior Minister Naqvi said the Ministry of Interior will send instructions to all concerned departments to stop storing citizens’ biometric data in separate systems. He stressed the importance of protecting sensitive personal information from misuse.

He also directed that facial recognition technology must be implemented across the country by December 31, 2025. The Ministry of Interior will oversee this process to ensure it is done properly and securely.

Minister Naqvi also focused on improving services for overseas Pakistanis. He ordered a detailed survey, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to identify countries where Nadra services are in high demand. The goal is to provide better access to identity-related services to Pakistanis living abroad.

To improve local services, Mr. Naqvi approved the opening of new Nadra regional offices in Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar. These new offices will make it easier for citizens in those areas to access Nadra facilities.

During the meeting, Nadra Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar gave a detailed briefing. He shared updates on Nadra’s progress in digital transformation, improved service delivery, and its outreach.

The chairman reported that 87 new Nadra registration centers and 417 new counters have been set up across the country in the past year. He warned that several departments and service providers are keeping citizens’ biometric data in local systems. This poses a risk of data theft and misuse. He suggested that a central and secure system using Nadra’s verified database would be safer.

He also explained that Nadra has introduced facial recognition and iris scanning to help people who face fingerprint verification problems. These technologies will add another layer of security.

New digital ID features have also been added to the PAK ID mobile app, which has been downloaded over seven million times. The app now allows digital ID issuance, online renewal of federal arms licenses, and “proof of life” services for pensioners.

Minister Naqvi also laid the foundation stone for a new 10-storey Nadra Mega Centre in Sector I-8, Islamabad. The center is expected to be completed by June 2026. The event was also attended by State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry and other senior Nadra officials.

This move is seen as a big step toward strengthening identity security and improving citizen services across Pakistan.