Government to Establish National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced in the National Assembly that the government has decided to establish a National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. This initiative comes in response to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) limited capacity to address the growing number of cybercrime incidents across the country.

During the Question Hour in the National Assembly, Tarar emphasized that support will be provided to the FIA until the new cybercrime agency becomes fully operational. He also mentioned that the government is considering integrating certain FIA employees into the new agency, ensuring a smooth transition of expertise and resources. This move will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of cybercrime investigations in Pakistan.

The minister clarified that FIA currently handles ongoing cybercrime cases. However, after the establishment of the new agency, FIA will transfer those cases to it. This approach also ensures that no cases are left unresolved during the transition period. Tarar made these remarks in response to a question raised by Sharmila Faruqui, who inquired about the details of cybercrimes reported over the past three years.

The Interior Ministry presented a detailed summary of cybercrime incidents reported to the FIA’s cyber wing during the past three years. In 2021, the cybercrime wing received 115,868 complaints, of which 80,803 cases were verified. The FIA conducted 15,766 inquiries, registered 1,223 FIRs (First Information Reports), secured 38 convictions, and saw 88 suspects acquitted.

In 2022, the number of complaints increased to 136,024, with 83,552 cases verified. The cybercrime wing completed 14,380 inquiries, registered 1,469 FIRs, achieved 48 convictions, and had 177 suspects acquitted. In 2023, the cybercrime wing received 134,710 complaints, verified 82,396 cases, conducted 18,012 inquiries, registered 1,375 FIRs, secured 92 convictions, and saw 102 suspects acquitted.

The establishment of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency is a significant step forward in combating cybercrimes in Pakistan. It reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s cybersecurity framework and protecting its citizens from online threats.

