Government To Hold Talks With PayPal & Stripe Next Week

Caretaker IT Minister Dr Umar Saif confirmed last month that the federal government has plans to bring PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan. Recently, the IT Minister talked to the media regarding their efforts to bring PayPal & Stripe services to our country. The government intends to convince PayPal to provide a one-way service in Pakistan through a third party, which is similar to Egypt. The IT minister also disclosed that talks with Stripe, another payment processing platform, are also underway to bring their services to Pakistan.

Will the Government Succeed In Bringing PayPal & Stripe Services To Pakistan?

According to the latest reports, negotiations with Stripe are underway through the Pakistani embassy in Singapore. If the government succeeds in bringing Stripe to Pakistan, it will be very beneficial for the e-commerce industry of our country. Moreover, it will also help content creators by providing them with new monetization avenues.

According to the IT Minister, it was essential to bring PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan to facilitate the freelancers and e-commerce companies in the country. Both payment processing companies will reportedly conclude in two months’ time. The government expressed hope that the outcome will be positive since there is a solid customer base in our country.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also approved the launch of Starlink in Pakistan to improve connectivity throughout the country a few weeks ago. Under the plan, the government will enable active spectrum sharing, forward-looking taxation policies, regulations, and incentives for the telecom industry to get ready for the upcoming 5G auction within 10 months.