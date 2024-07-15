The Ministry of Education has announced the establishment of Emerging Technology Centres in 350 schools across Islamabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs this significant initiative and aims to transform Pakistan into a global IT hub.

The project is a crucial part of the Emerging Technology Education initiative. It seeks to equip schoolchildren with advanced skills in modern technologies such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. These centres will prepare students for the rapidly evolving digital landscape, ensuring they have the necessary skills for future careers in technology.

Government to Launch Emerging Technology Centres in 350 Schools

The Ministry’s statement emphasized that these centres are a strategic element of the government’s broader plan to enhance Pakistan’s IT exports and capabilities. By introducing students to cutting-edge technologies, these centres aim to develop a skilled workforce that can contribute significantly to the country’s technological advancement and economic growth.

The Emerging Technology Centres will have state-of-the-art facilities and resources, and divided into two main types of facilities. The project will be implemented by 175 highly trained tech fellows who will guide and mentor the students. These tech fellows are experts in their respective fields and will provide hands-on training and support to the students, ensuring they gain practical experience alongside theoretical knowledge.

The initiative’s goal is to revolutionize Pakistan’s IT landscape and pave the way for a brighter future for the nation’s youth. By investing in education and technology, the government aims to create a generation of tech-savvy individuals who can drive innovation and contribute to the global IT industry.

The establishment of these centres also highlights the government’s commitment to addressing the digital divide and providing equal opportunities for students across different regions. By focusing on areas like Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the project aims to ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to quality education and the latest technological advancements.

In summary, the Ministry of Education’s initiative to set up Emerging Technology Centres in 350 schools is a significant step towards transforming Pakistan into a global IT hub. By equipping students with advanced skills in emerging technologies, the government is not only preparing them for future careers but also enhancing the country’s IT capabilities and export potential. This initiative promises to create a skilled workforce that can drive technological innovation and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.