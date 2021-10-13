As the winter season is arriving, the risk of smog is also growing in the plain regions of the country. Smog is the poisonous mixture of fog and smoke. To tackle that, the government of Pakistan has announced that it would monitor the smog via satellite imagery in the Punjab province which is most prone to smog. The satellite would enable the authorities to receive real-time data related to it that can greatly assist in tackling this grave issue. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam said.

We have put in place an organized and coordinated strategy to address the issue of smog. But we also need cooperation from the neighboring country.

Government to Monitor Smog Through Satellite Imagery

As per the details, the Ministry of Climate Change is now in contact with Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) that would assist in obtaining the information about the real-time situation regarding smog in the country. In addition to that, a special control room will also be established by the ministry where the concerned departments would submit reports regarding the condition of smog on daily basis.

Furthermore, the details suggest that the real-time satellite imagery identifies the particulates that are the tiny bits of matter suspended in the atmosphere as aerosols that are part of what forms the smog.

When the smog is intense, these heavy clouds of air pollution can be clearly seen from Space. This is due to a couple of reasons. First, smog is optically denser in the visual range and because of this, it reduces the contrast of objects below it. Secondly, as compared to the typical clouds, smog isn’t white and can have brown tones.

Moreover, the ministry of climate change is also evaluating the steps being taken by the Punjab government to mitigate the factors creating smog which include brick kilns, crop burning, vehicles emission, and steel mills.

